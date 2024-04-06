Police release photos of 2 suspects wanted in Northwest DC robbery

D.C. police are searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of a business.

Police say at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, two suspects forcefully entered an establishment in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. They took money and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Police say anyone with information on the suspects should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the suspects.