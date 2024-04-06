Teen shot in Southeast DC overnight, police say

A teen was shot in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning, police say.

According to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was in the 500 block of 13th Street around 12:40 a.m. when a suspect fired one round, striking the victim.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect but confirmed the victim is a juvenile male.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story.



