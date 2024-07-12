2 suspects rob teen leaving prom party in Maryland

Two suspects have been arrested for robbing a teen leaving a prom party in Maryland.

According to police, two suspects approached a teenage male who was leaving a prom party on Devongate Street in Waldorf on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Police say the suspects placed one firearm to the victim's abdomen and another to his head and demanded the victim's designer watch. They fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Jeremiah Hames Jenkins, of White Plains and 24-year-old Ryle Michael Mili, age 24, of Waldorf.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police located Mili leaving his house in a vehicle on Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf. Officers initiated a traffic stop and took Mili into custody. During the traffic stop, the driver, 19-year-old Anthony Torren Jefferson, of Waldorf, was found to be in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Jefferson was also arrested.

A search warrant was obtained for Mili’s residence where investigators located evidence linking Mili to the citizen robbery. Detectives also recovered a loaded polymer 80 gun with an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and rifle ammunition.

Mili was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. Jefferson was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, handgun on a person, and handgun in a vehicle.

Jenkins was located and arrested on July 11. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other related charges. All three subjects are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.