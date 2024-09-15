2 suspects charged after man shot, killed at Woodbridge car wash

article

Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a man shot and killed at a car wash in Woodbridge.

According to police, officers were called to the Sonic Soft Car Wash ob Richmond Highway in Woodbridge just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Following an investigation, the 54-year-old male victim and another man were involved in a verbal altercation outside the car wash. The parties separated briefly before another altercation turned physical.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the upper body. A woman who was with the suspect also brandished a firearm before both suspects fled the scene in their car.

They were apprehended by Virginia State Police along I-95 in Fairfax County a short time later. They have been identified as 25-year-old Jermaine Antwoine Lewis and 29-year-old Vinisha Lanisa Neville.

The victim, 54-year-old Earl Duwan Miller was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

One exterior wall of a building was struck by gunfire.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, both suspects, identified as Jermaine Antwoine Lewis and Vinisha Lanisa Neville were arrested. The investigation continues.

Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting from an occupied vehicle. Neville was charged with brandishing of a firearm.

Their current bond statuses are not yet known.