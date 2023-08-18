2 suspects at large following armed robbery in Arlington

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Arlington.

Authorities responded to the area of S. Arlington Ridge Road at 23rd Street around 1:36 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, police determined the victim was stopped in his vehicle at a traffic light when the suspect vehicle rear ended him.

The victim exited his vehicle and approached the suspect vehicle. Police say the two suspects exited their vehicle, suspect one assaulted the victim causing him to fall, suspect two proceeded to threaten the victim with a firearm and demanded his belongings.

Police say the suspects took the victims jewelry before reentering their vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Suspect one is described as a Black male wearing a black shirt, black pants, black ski mask, and long dreadlocks. Suspect two is described as a skinny-build Black male wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black ski mask. The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.