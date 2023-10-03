2 suspects arrested in shooting that left man in injured in Fairfax County

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Fairfax County.

Police say the shooting was reported at 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 5400 block of Belcher Farm Rd. in Centreville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, an adult man, in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The officers provided aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a vehicle of interest and determined that 20-year-old Desmond Harris and 22-year-old Antwan Christopher Williams were the two suspects involved. They were both arrested on Sept. 29.

Harris and Williams have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit felony (aggravated malicious wounding), use of a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery with a firearm. Both are being held at the Fairfax County detention center on no bond.