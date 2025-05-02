2 students charged as adults after loaded gun found at Wise High School: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two students at Wise High School will be facing charges after a loaded gun was recovered at the school.
According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, a loaded gun was recovered at the Upper Marlboro school on Thursday, May 1, around 1:55 p.m.
Police say school security personnel observed a student handing a black bookbag to a second student. Only clear bookbags are permitted at the school. School security checked the black bookbag and recovered a loaded firearm from inside. Both students fled the school.
The two involved students are in 10th grade – one is a 17-year-old male, the second is a 16-year-old male. Officers are obtaining arrests warrants for both of the students who will be charged as adults.
This is a developing story that will be updated.