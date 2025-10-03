Expand / Collapse search

2 shot in Woodbridge; suspect at large

Updated  October 3, 2025 5:30am EDT
The Brief

    • Two people were shot late Thursday in Woodbridge.
    • One victim was wounded; another was grazed by gunfire.
    • Police say the suspect fled and remains at large.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities responded to a double shooting in Woodbridge late Thursday night.

Late-night shooting

Prince William County police said the incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. in the 15200 block of Potomac Town Place.

One adult victim was shot, and a second was grazed by gunfire, officials said.

Suspect still at large

Police believe the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.

