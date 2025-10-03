2 shot in Woodbridge; suspect at large
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities responded to a double shooting in Woodbridge late Thursday night.
Late-night shooting
Prince William County police said the incident occurred just after 10:45 p.m. in the 15200 block of Potomac Town Place.
One adult victim was shot, and a second was grazed by gunfire, officials said.
2 shot in Woodbridge; suspect on the loose
Suspect still at large
Police believe the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department.