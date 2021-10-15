2 shot on Florida Ave in Northwest DC; police on lookout for silver Audi SUV

The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man and woman were shot on Florida Ave NW in D.C. Friday afternoon and are asking for the public's help identifying a car connected to the incident.

Officers say a call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Florida Ave NW. Officers located the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the lookout for a silver Audi SUV with unknown tags that was last seen traveling eastbound on Florida Ave NW.

PHOTO: MPD

PHOTO: MPD

Officials say there are no arrests and that it's too early to tell if either of the victims were struck by a stray bullet.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or any suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.