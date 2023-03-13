2 shot, killed in southeast DC

D.C. police are investigating a double homicide on the 500 block of 11th Street.

A call came in around 8:20 p.m. about shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they found two adult men inside a SUV with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

MPD Commander Tasha Bryant tells FOX 5 that multiple shots were fired at a vehicle that was found in between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street.

Police confirm that the SUV was moving during the time of the shooting. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu said the vehilce struck several parked cars in the area.

Drivers can expect delays along 11 Street between M Street and Pennsylvania Avenue as the police investigation continues.

This is still an active investigation.