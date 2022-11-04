2 shot, killed at Giant supermarket in Prince George's County: police

Authorities say two people were shot and killed at a Giant supermarket in Prince George's County Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at the store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane in the Oxon Hill area.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting. Police are searching for suspects.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community," police said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.