2 seriously injured in fiery crash, Montgomery County officials say

Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Bethesda Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

First responders were called to the scene at East-West Highway and Montgomery Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision where a car apparently slammed into a tree before going up in flames.

The occupants were able to escape the vehicle with the assistance of police officers who arrived on scene, but both were seriously injured.

The adult in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with priority one trauma injuries and a teen was taken in with priority two injures.

No additional information has been provided at this time.