2 people shot near Suitland High School

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Suitland
Man, woman injured in shooting in Suitland

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting near Suitland High School, according to police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man and woman were shot near Suitland High School Tuesday afternoon, according to police. 

The Prince George's County Police Department said they received a call reporting the shooting in a residential area along the 2300 block of Brooks Drive just after 3:00 p.m. 

The man who was shot, police said, ran to Suitland High School for help. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman has been hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

At this time, it's unclear why the shooting occurred and if any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.


 