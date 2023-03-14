2 people shot near Suitland High School

A man and woman were shot near Suitland High School Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department said they received a call reporting the shooting in a residential area along the 2300 block of Brooks Drive just after 3:00 p.m.

The man who was shot, police said, ran to Suitland High School for help. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman has been hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time, it's unclear why the shooting occurred and if any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




