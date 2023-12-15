A man and a woman were rescued from the Washington Channel early Friday morning off D.C.'s southwest waterfront Wharf neighborhood.

Rescue crews found the two in the water around 1 a.m. near the 900 block of Wharf Street.

2 people rescued from Washington Channel off DC’s southwest waterfront (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

A rescue swimmer from a fireboat assisted one of the victims to safety. Both were then taken by fire and police boats to Transit Pier.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.