Police ID woman killed in northwest DC hit-and-run

Authorities have identified the woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street over the weekend in northwest Washington.

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What we know:

Police say 29‑year‑old Shanell Holiday, of Southeast D.C., was walking north in the west crosswalk at New York Avenue and North Capitol Street around 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, when she was hit. Investigators say that as Holiday moved through the intersection, the traffic signal turned green for westbound traffic, and a blue 2011 Subaru Legacy struck her and drove away.

Officers found Holiday suffering from serious injuries. She died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text tips to 50411.

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