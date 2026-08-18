2026-2027 Best US High School Rankings: 2 DC-area schools make top 10

U.S. News & World Report has released its Best High Schools rankings for the 2026–2027 school year, and two schools in the D.C. region earned spots in the top ten.

The Brief Two schools in the D.C. region earned spots in the top ten. School Without Walls High School is ranked fifth nationally. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is ranked sixth nationally.



School Without Walls High School in Washington, D.C. is ranked fifth nationally with all students participating in Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The school’s 12th‑grade enrollment stands at 152, and it is one of 21 high schools in the District of Columbia Public Schools.

The rankings evaluate schools on state‑required tests, graduation outcomes and college readiness. The school also holds the top spot among District of Columbia high schools, the Washington metro area and D.C. Public Schools. It is ranked 140th among STEM high schools nationwide.

FULL LIST: 2026-2027 Best U.S. High School Rankings

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia ranks sixth nationally and uses a STEM‑focused curriculum that culminates in a senior technical lab project. Students can take courses ranging from DNA science and advanced marine biology to automation and robotics, architectural design, research statistics and AP calculus. The school features 15 specialized research labs, including astronomy, oceanography and geophysical systems.

Extracurricular offerings include orchestra, swing dance, student publications and a wide range of athletic teams.

The rankings evaluate schools on state‑required tests, graduation rates and college readiness. The school is also ranked first among Virginia high schools, second in the Washington metro area, first in Fairfax County Public Schools and seventh among STEM high schools nationwide.

The rankings include data on more than 27,000 public high schools across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were evaluated on six factors, including performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

LaMont Jones Jr., managing editor for education at U.S. News & World Report, joined FOX 5 to discuss the list of the nation’s top performers.