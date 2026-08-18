Savannah Bananas bring first Banana Bowl to Nationals Park in DC

The Savannah Bananas have announced their inaugural Banana Bowl championship, which will be held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2026.

All six Banana Ball teams and casts will take part in what the organization is calling the biggest celebration in Banana Ball history. The event will mark America’s 250th anniversary and will stream live on Disney+ and Disney YouTube.

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According to the team, the Banana Bowl will bring together every team, cast and fan for a night blending athleticism and entertainment, with on‑field showmanship, special guests, surprise appearances, unique entrances and a first‑of‑its‑kind arrival experience for fans.

The night will end with the Final Inning Show, billed as the largest musical performance in Banana Ball history, featuring the full cast and all‑original Banana Ball music.

A ticket lottery is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 23. Fans can enter for a chance to purchase tickets and be part of the first Banana Bowl.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Savanah Bananas Dakota "Stilts" Albritton is called out at first base during the Bananas defeat of the Firefighters at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on July13, 2024. (Photo by John McDonnell/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images)