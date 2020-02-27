2 people in Maryland being tested for coronavirus after trip to China; Maryland governor outlines plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is submitting a $10 million supplemental budget to help make preparations for the new coronavirus disease.

The governor outlined steps the state is taking in preparation for COVID-19 during a news conference Thursday.

Hogan says the $10 million is just precautionary because it's believed the state will need additional money to pay for preparations.

The governor says all levels of government are working together to take precautions to respond to potential threats.

Hogan says two people have been tested in Maryland and found not to have the virus, and he says two more people are being tested.

