2 overturned vehicles in crash leaves 2 injured in College Park

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured in College Park.

According to police, they arrived in the area of I-495 prior to the I-95 split for the report of a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. 

Southbound I-495 was briefly closed for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

