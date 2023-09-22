2 overturned vehicles in crash leaves 2 injured in College Park

Authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured in College Park.

According to police, they arrived in the area of I-495 prior to the I-95 split for the report of a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning. Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Southbound I-495 was briefly closed for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.