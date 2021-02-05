2 officers shoot suspect after he pistol-whipped, robbed man in Northwest DC, police say

Authorities say two D.C. police officers shot a suspect after he assaulted a man in Northwest D.C. Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of an assault near 2nd Street and Rhode Island Avenue.

Officials say they located a victim who they say was assaulted, pistol-whipped, and robbed at gunpoint. Officers say the suspect was located near the 200 block of Florida Avenue. Police say both officers shot and struck the man after he refused to follow their orders. They say his firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 58 year-old Antonio Garnes, of Northwest, D.C. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery (gun), assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) and possession of a bb-gun.

He is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.