Lockdown lifted at 2 Montgomery County high schools after report of gunman nearby: police

Two high schools in Montgomery County are no longer in lockdown after reports of an individual outside the school campuses with a handgun.

According to police, Wheaton and Edison high school were placed under a lockdown while police investigated the report of someone outside of the school campuses with a handgun. There are no active threats. Montgomery County police continue to investigate this incident.

