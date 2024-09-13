Expand / Collapse search

Lockdown lifted at 2 Montgomery County high schools after report of gunman nearby: police

By
Updated  September 13, 2024 9:54am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two high schools in Montgomery County are no longer in lockdown after reports of an individual outside the school campuses with a handgun.

Related

Parents call for transparency after student charged with attempted murder arrested near Northwest HS
article

Parents call for transparency after student charged with attempted murder arrested near Northwest HS

A Montgomery County teen was found to have been in possession of a gun as he was being arrested near his high school campus in connection to another crime, police say.

According to police, Wheaton and Edison high school were placed under a lockdown while police investigated the report of someone outside of the school campuses with a handgun. There are no active threats. Montgomery County police continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.