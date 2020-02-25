2 Montgomery County high school students accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girls

Two Montgomery County high school students have been charged with the rape and sexual assault of two 11-year-old girls.

Montgomery County Public Schools confirmed police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Coreas-Salamanca at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring on February 13.

Court documents mention Coreas-Salamanca as the victim’s half-brother and that the father of the girl called police after discovering a cell phone believed to have been given to the girl by Coreas-Salamanca. Court documents also say the father found graphic text messages that described sexual acts between the two.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports 19-year-old Ivan Reyes Lopez was arrested at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda a few days later.

Court documents say that over the summer, Reyes Lopez had invited the victim over to plan a surprise party for the 11-year-old’s older sister. Those documents say the suspect had invited the victim over to plan a surprise party for her sister.

Coreas-Salamanca and Lopez were both arrested on warrants. Court documents say they were held without bond.

ICE has lodged a detainer for Coreas-Salamanca. They say he is an "unlawfully present El Salvadorian national."