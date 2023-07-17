2 Metro Orange Line stations reopen Monday following completion of rail improvements

Metro officials have reopened the Vienna and Dunn Loring stations along the Orange Line following projects to replace rail lines.

The transit system closed four Orange Line stations in Virginia in June to complete the construction projects. West Falls Church and East Falls Church stations reopened to customers earlier this month.

Officials said they installed nearly 25 miles of new rail during the construction, and removed more than 97,000 linear feet of vegetation from around the stations.

Summer construction will now move to the Green Line beginning July 22, when Metro will install fiber-optic cable, replace platform edge lighting, and replace power cables and switch machines.

Green Line stations between Fort Totten and Greenbelt will be closed from Saturday, July 22, to Monday, September 4.

Green Line service at Fort Totten will be unavailable July 22 and July 23. Red Line service will remain available at Ft. Totten.

Frequent free shuttle buses will replace trains between the affected stations. Customers are advised to allow extra time for their travel.

More details about the Metro summer construction schedule online.