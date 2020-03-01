Fatal hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Fairfax County
article
LORTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County seek the public's help in identifying the driver in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday.
Police say the crash killed 28-year-old 28-year-old Joseph Lanza, of Lorton, around 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Old Colchester Road in Lorton.
Police say the driver was in a dark-colored sedan with a silver or gray hood, possibly a Honda Prelude.
The crash is the 7th deadly crash involving a pedestrian this year in Fairfax County.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 280-0543.