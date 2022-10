Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County.

Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area..

Police say one of the men was taken to the hospital in stable and the other was treated on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a suspect and a motive at this time.