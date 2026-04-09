2 men killed in early morning shooting in Northwest DC

The Brief Two men were killed after a shooting around 1 a.m. in the Friendship Heights neighborhood. Police recovered a firearm and are looking into a possible connection to a Metro employee. Authorities say no additional suspects are being sought.



Two men are dead following a shooting in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. near Wisconsin Avenue, close to the intersection of 44th Street and Jenifer Street. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

Police say a firearm was recovered, and investigators are continuing to piece together what led up to the shooting.

At this time, police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, but early information suggests one of the men may be a Metro employee. Officials are working to confirm that detail.

Dig deeper:

The shooting occurred near the Metro Western Bus Division depot, an area that typically sees increased activity due to nearby transit operations and an adjacent employee parking lot.

Video from the scene shows a significant police presence, along with a tow truck removing a silver Chevy Zipcar that investigators say may be connected to the incident.

According to police radio traffic, a witness reported hearing yelling followed by two gunshots before officers were called to the scene.

Residents and commuters in the area expressed shock, describing the neighborhood as typically quiet.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to both the Metro and Zip Car.