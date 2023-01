Authorities say two men were injured in a stabbing at a hotel Sunday night in Montgomery County.

The stabbing was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel on Research Court.

Police say one man was found in the parking lot with stab wounds to the chest. A second man was located inside the hotel.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time.