2 men face nearly 50 charges for alleged dogfighting operation in Calvert County

Two men have been indicted on animal cruelty charges in Calvert County for their alleged involvement in a dogfighting operation, according to the State's Attorney.

Officials say Rodney Carlton Rance, 52, of Lusby, and Charles Henry Hall, II, 44, of Chaptico, are the suspects in the incident.

Rance faces 40 counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in dogfighting, maintained premises for dogfighting, and possessed equipment and dogs for use in fights.

Hall faces seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on allegations that he engaged in a dogfight and transported dogs for fighting.

The charges came following an investigation involving the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Animal Control, Humane Rescue Alliance, and the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force. Their efforts are ongoing.

Trial dates have been set for Jan. 10, 2022, in the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

