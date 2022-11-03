2 men detained after shots fired blocks from White House: police

Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House.

The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Video obtained from Warren Gill taken during the incident shows the law enforcement response and appears to show at least one person pulled from the rooftop location.

The situation remains under investigation.