Two men carrying ghost gun crash stolen truck near US Capitol

A team of United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers arrested two Washington, DC men who crashed a stolen Ford Explorer into a construction barrier a block from the U.S. Capitol.



According to the USCP, at approximately 12:30 p.m. two patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle, which authorities believe was involved in an armed carjacking, near Union Station.



Officers followed the stolen SUV a few blocks until the Ford Explorer crashed into an orange construction barrier near Second Street, SE and East Capitol Street.



That's when two teenagers – 18-year-old Lamar Fenner and 19-year-old Isjalon Armstead – jumped out of the SUV and fled the scene.



A semi-automatic 9mm ghost gun with a loaded high capacity magazine fell from the passenger door during the pursuit, the USCP says.

One suspect jumped into a fenced-in construction site where USCP officers arrested him. The other was caught a block away.

The armed carjacking case is currently still under DC Metropolitan Police Department investigation.