2 men, 1 juvenile arrested with fentanyl pills, cocaine, guns in Fredericksburg

Police in Fredericksburg say three suspects have been arrested on several gun and drug charges.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, a Fredericksburg police officer was patrolling the area near the storefronts at Central Park Townhomes when he came upon large groups of people. When they saw the officer, they started dispersing quickly.

The officer saw several individuals get into a vehicle with an equipment violation and conducted a traffic stop on Fall Hill Avenue.

When he approached the vehicle, the officer was able to identify the driver and immediately recognized the other occupants from previous encounters. Back-up was requested and probable cause was established for a search.

During the search, officers found three firearms, one of which was reported stolen, approximately 210 Fentanyl pills, approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, narcotic equipment and several thousand dollars in cash.

Damari Peyton, 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute (PWID) Schedule I/II drugs and PWID marijuana.

Jaquan Mincy, 23, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon. both Peyton and Mincy were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officers also charged a juvenile involved in this incident with possession of a concealed weapon and PWID Schedule I/II drugs.

The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending at this time.