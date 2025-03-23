Expand / Collapse search

2 teens arrested, charged with burglary in DC: police

Published  March 23, 2025 4:12pm EDT
    • A second teen was arrested in connection to a burglary in Southeast D.C., police say.
    • Police say the suspects are a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. 
    • Both were charged with burglary in the second degree.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police say a second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Southeast. 

According to MPD, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, the two suspects went into a business in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, stole merchandise from them and fled. 

One suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Police say a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on Saturday, March 22. 

Both were charged with burglary in the second degree. No additional information has been released at this time. 

