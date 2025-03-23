2 teens arrested, charged with burglary in DC: police

article

The Brief A second teen was arrested in connection to a burglary in Southeast D.C., police say. Police say the suspects are a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Both were charged with burglary in the second degree.



D.C. police say a second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Southeast.

According to MPD, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, the two suspects went into a business in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, stole merchandise from them and fled.

One suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Police say a second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on Saturday, March 22.

Both were charged with burglary in the second degree. No additional information has been released at this time.

The Source: Metropolitan Police Department



