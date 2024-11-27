2 Maryland teens arrested for armed carjacking in Montgomery County

Two 17-year-old suspects from Hyattsville, Maryland have been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred in October.

Montgomery County police arrested the pair on Grand Pre Road.

According to police, a white Kia Forte was stolen in Prince George's County during an armed carjacking committed by two teen suspects on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Police observed the stolen Kia in the area of Bel Pre Road and Parker Farmer Way on Tuesday, November 26. A traffic stop was initiated on the Kia in the 14200 block of Grand Pre Road.

Police say both teens were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and released to their primary caregivers.