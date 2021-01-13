2 Loudoun County supervisors call for Virginia delegate who attended Trump rally to step down

article

Two Loudoun County supervisors are calling on Virginia Delegate Dave LaRock to step down for spreading what they described as disinformation regarding the 2020 Election.

LaRock – who represents Virginia’s 33rd District, which includes a portion of Loudoun County, as well as parts of Clarke and Frederick counties – attended two "Stop the Steal" rallies to protest the results of the election, which President-Elect Joe Biden won.

On Monday, Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall issued a letter urging LaRock to step down.

"Loudoun County deserves representation from leaders who work from truth; understand truth; speak the truth and do not support or encourage sedition, but their harmful, misleading and false statements," Briskman said in a statement.

LaRock attended one "Stop the Steal" rally in Loudoun County on Nov. 15, and then the D.C. rally on Jan. 6.

The latter protest began with a rally featuring President Donald Trump, who insists that the results of the election were fraudulent.

After the president called on the crowd to march to the Capitol, a mob quickly overwhelmed Capitol police and surged into the building.

For his part, LaRock said he condemned the violence that enveloped Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

He maintains that he is suspicious about the results, however, saying in a public statement:

Many Virginians are angry over the results of the election, and concerned for the future of our communities, our Commonwealth, and our Country. That’s understandable and acceptable. Questions raised about the Presidential election haven’t been answered to my satisfaction, and that of many citizens. Getting to the bottom of those questions was the point behind today’s challenges to the Electoral College vote.

He also implies that the protesters who besieged the Capitol were "paid provocateurs" assigned to "taint an otherwise orderly protest."

