2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia

Two people are dead after a car traveling south in a northbound lane collided head on with another vehicle traveling in the same lane on I-95 Sunday night in Virginia.

READ MORE: DMV steps up traffic enforcement as daylight saving time comes to an end

Virginia State Police responded to the scene at the 45 mile marker in Prince George County around 10:39 p.m.

Investigators say 47-year-old Kimberly Sawicki of Ormond Beach, Fla. Was driving a Toyota Yaris in the wrong direction when she struck a northbound Honda CRV.

READ MORE: Arlington County police issue warning after reports of ‘spiked’ drinks in Crystal City, Clarendon

Both Sawicki and a passenger in the Honda - Cecilia Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge – died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two dogs were in the Honda, and one of them was fatally injured.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Troopers are still trying to determine why the Toyota was in the northbound lane.

Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured.

Advertisement

Troopers are continuing to investigate how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of I-95.

