2 killed in Northwest DC shootings, police say

Two men were shot and killed in the same area of Northwest D.C. Saturday night, police say.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 22, officers responded to the 1400 block of Girard Street, NW near Girard Street Park for reports of a shooting.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Moments later, officers were flagged down by a witness for a second shooting victim just a block away near the rear of the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, NW.

The second victim was an adult male unconscious and not breathing, also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and shortly after, both victims were pronounced dead.

Metropolitan police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.