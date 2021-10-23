2 killed, 5 hurt after drag racer slams into Texas spectators

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two and injuring at least five others Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called "Airport Race Wars 2" at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races," Kerville police said.

Four people were airlifted to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local Kerville facility, police said. Kerville is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the two people who died or give details about those who were injured.

The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website promoted the event as an "action packed, family-friendly day" in which fans could watch the "fastest drag cars compete for over $8000 in total prizes."