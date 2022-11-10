2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest

Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting and found a juvenile boy who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but police did not give further details on his condition.

Investigators released the following photos of two people of interest related to the shooting:

Person of Interest. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

Person of Interest. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

The second shooting happened on Thursday morning around 8:44 a.m., according to MPD.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street, which one block east of the Washington Convention Center, and found a juvenile boy who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released the following surveillance image of a suspect in the shooting:

Suspect Photo. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

The 5th Street shooting happened about a block away from the scene of another shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy last week.

Police did not reveal the ages of the victims in the Wednesday or Thursday's shootings.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in each case.