2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries.

Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have issued a lookout for a gray Audi with unknown tags.

The investigation is under investigation at this time.

