2 juveniles killed, teen hurt in Fairfax County vehicle crash

Two juveniles are dead and a teenager has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County.

The single vehicle crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station.

Once at the scene, responding officers found a 2019 Lexus IS350 with three people inside that had gone off of the road and landed on its roof.

One of the people inside the car, identified as a teenager, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

The two other people inside the car, who police said are juveniles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Lexus was traveling north on Lee Chapel Road when the driver lost control causing the car to leave the roadway and rollover.

Investigators believe speed contributed to the crash. They said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Police have not identified any of the victims of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lee Chapel Road was closed between VA-123 and Fairfax County Parkway following the crash. It has since reopened.