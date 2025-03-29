2 injured in overnight shooting near Bowlero in Bethesda

An overnight shooting near Bowlero in Bethesda, Maryland left two people suffering injuries.

Montgomery County officers responded to the 5300 block of Westbard Avenue on Saturday, March 29, around 12:13 a.m for the report of a shooting.

Officers located two victims with minor injuries and shell casings. One victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other victim received medical treatment on the scene. There is no suspect in custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact officers.

