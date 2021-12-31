2 injured in drive-by shooting on South Capitol Street in DC

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Southeast D.C. that left two men injured.

Officers say the shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police say one of the men was shot in the arm and abdomen and another was shot in the hip. Both remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for a white SUV with tinted windows. No arrests have been made at this time.