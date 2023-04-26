2 hurt in crash along BW Parkway near National Security Agency

Authorities say two men were injured in a crash along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the National Security Agency in the Fort Meade area.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both of the injured were the drivers. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were hospitalized.

All southbound traffic is diverted to Route 175.