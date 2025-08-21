2 hospitalized after early morning crash on North Capitol Street in DC

Two men were seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning that left one vehicle overturned near North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Emergency crews responded around 4:08 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision with entrapment. One of the vehicles had flipped, trapping at least one person inside.

Both men were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

