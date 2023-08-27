2 firefighters injured putting out overnight blaze in Southwest DC

Two firefighters were injured while putting out an overnight fire in Southwest D.C.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the 3900 block of 1st Street, SW where a two-story home was engulfed in flames.

The fire was visible from the second floor and firefighters began working to put it out.

Once the bulk of the fire was put out, firefighters began hitting hotspots and checking for further extension.

Two firefighters were hurt in the process and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is one reported displacement. Investigators are continuing to look into what caused the fire.

