2 escaped cows on the loose in Bowie

Authorities say they are on the lookout for two escaped cows that are on the loose in the Bowie area.

Bowie Police say they have received reports over the last four days of two cows wandering in different parts of the city.

The cows are believed to have escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County and made their way into Bowie to the Saddlebrook neighborhood near the Race Track Road area.

Police say they seem to be making their way south through the city and were last spotted near Dunwood Valley Drive.