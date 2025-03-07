2 dozen displaced by Montgomery Village townhome fire

The Brief Early morning fire in Montgomery Village displaces around two dozen residents. The fire, reported at 3:50 a.m. on Cove Ledge Court, damaged at least seven homes. Buses provided shelter for the displaced families; no injuries reported.



Authorities say several families, about two dozen residents in total, have been displaced by an early morning fire in a Montgomery County townhome community.

The fire broke out around 3:50 a.m. on Cove Ledge Court. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said a second alarm was called, with at least seven homes damaged. Buses were brought to the scene to provide shelter for the displaced residents.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect road closures in the area throughout the morning.

