2 dozen displaced, dog killed after fire at DC apartment

Authorities say two dozen residents of an apartment complex were displaced after an early morning fire in Southeast, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block Stanton Road.

Firefighters say one dog was killed in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.