2 dogs killed in Stafford County fire

Two dogs were killed after fire broke out at a house in Stafford County.

The fire was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday in a single-family home on Leeland Road near the Deacon Road in the Fredericksburg area.

Stafford County Fire & Rescue / @staffcofire

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the front and side of the home. They quickly brought the blaze under control.

Authorities say five occupants have also been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire is considered accidental and started while cooking.