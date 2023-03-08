2 dead, several injured during surge in violence in the District

A violent Tuesday in D.C. left two people dead and several others injured.

Authorities say the violence began when a woman was stabbed and killed near 10th and D Streets in the northeast just before 3 p.m. She died on the scene.

Just after 3:30 p.m. a man was shot in the 300 block of Nicholson Street in the northeast. The victim was conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. a woman walked into hospital after being shot in the 800 block of Southern Avenue in the southeast.

Two men were shot and one was killed in a double shooting in the 2100 block of Bruce Place in the southeast. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers say one of the victims was hospitalized and the other died at the scene.

A short time later, a teen was shot in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue in southeast D.C. Police say the shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. The teen was hospitalized. Officials say homicide detectives have been called to the case.

A final shooting just after 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Navy Yard left a man injured.

Officials have no suspects or motives in any of these cases.

As of Tuesday, D.C. police have reported 39 homicides in the District – an increase from 29 at the same time last year. Overall, officials say crime is up 25% from last year in the nation’s capital.